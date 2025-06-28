WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 343 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

