Vista Investment Partners II LLC Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

