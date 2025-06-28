Vista Investment Partners II LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Vista Investment Partners II LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vista Investment Partners II LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average is $153.90. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Roth Capital set a $155.00 price target on Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.79.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,800. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $654,521.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,679.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock worth $11,963,931 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

