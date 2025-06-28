Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 1,435 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,039,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 39,024.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,091,000 after buying an additional 2,220,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $184,827,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,317,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,836,000 after acquiring an additional 499,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,559,000 after acquiring an additional 368,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $268.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.68.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $244.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.16. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.82 and a 1 year high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

