Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $24.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 2.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $24,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 39,285.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,303 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after buying an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.88.

PGR stock opened at $263.85 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $207.48 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $154.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 3,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $958,642.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,673.31. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,160.43. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,705 shares of company stock worth $8,813,048. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

