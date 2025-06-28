Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $20.22 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.38% of Caesars Entertainment worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.