Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Sells $64,114.65 in Stock

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) CEO Jay W. Roth sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $64,114.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,214,730.15. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Venu stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. Venu Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VENU. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Venu in the first quarter valued at $5,338,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Venu by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 211,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Venu in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Venu in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Venu in the first quarter valued at $299,000.
Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.
