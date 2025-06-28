Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Money Concepts Capital Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Money Concepts Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $566.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $568.33. The stock has a market cap of $696.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.80.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

