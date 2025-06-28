Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,344 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter.
VGLT stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
