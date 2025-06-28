Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 88.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,344 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

VGLT stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2097 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.