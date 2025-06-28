Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $856,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,785,000. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.