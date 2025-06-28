VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

