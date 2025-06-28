U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 73,852 Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73,852 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERJ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 17,140.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after buying an additional 1,228,468 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP raised its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP now owns 2,670,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,963,000 after purchasing an additional 866,919 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 959.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,247,000 after purchasing an additional 746,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,024,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 902.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 528,508 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ERJ. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.32. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s payout ratio is 2.31%.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.