U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.06.

NYSE:HLT opened at $265.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

