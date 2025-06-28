U S Global Investors Inc. Has $15.75 Million Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,451 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $290.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.05.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.