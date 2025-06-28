U S Global Investors Inc. Has $15.75 Million Stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,670 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 2.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 19,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 990.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after acquiring an additional 60,451 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $290.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.05.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.
Insider Activity at General Dynamics
In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.24.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GD
General Dynamics Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- EA Just Caught a Monster Upgrade: Bullish Breakout Ahead?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks Hitting All-Time Highs With More Room to Run
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- QuantumScape Soars 30%: What Drove the Next-Gen EV Stock’s Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.