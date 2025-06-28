Tsfg LLC Sells 320 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $108.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

