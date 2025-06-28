Tsfg LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VB opened at $237.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

