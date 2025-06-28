Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $90.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.