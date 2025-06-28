Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.80, but opened at $67.50. Trade Desk shares last traded at $66.82, with a volume of 1,432,179 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $122.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.9%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $1,023,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 417,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $13,872,000. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

