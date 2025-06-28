TPG Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of TPG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth $15,160,000.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

