TPG Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS)

TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TOUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 246.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,362,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. T. Rowe Price International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $742.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.68.

