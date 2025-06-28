The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,152.32. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

