TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.70 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 87,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,157.24. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,923 shares of company stock valued at $646,856 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.60%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

