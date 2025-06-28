Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Position Increased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 2.8% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $21,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $241.44 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $245.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTWO

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total value of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.