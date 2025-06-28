T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,416 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $107,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 419,040 shares of company stock valued at $94,880,434. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $235.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.00 and a 200-day moving average of $242.80. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.74 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.