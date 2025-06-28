Sunbelt Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,007 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Shell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $58.55 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

