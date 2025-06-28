Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,620,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 19,052.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $144.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $149.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.