Sunbelt Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in McDonald’s by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE MCD opened at $291.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

