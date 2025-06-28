Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 939 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,661,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average of $133.46.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

