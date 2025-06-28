Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 5,696 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.