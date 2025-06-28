Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDEM opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

The Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (FDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of emerging markets companies. FDEM was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

