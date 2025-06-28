Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 876 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,085,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,446,000 after buying an additional 597,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after buying an additional 425,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,265,000.

IUSG opened at $149.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

