Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $527.42 Million Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,672,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849,139 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $527,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,159,000 after purchasing an additional 273,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after purchasing an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,699,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,585,485.44. The trade was a 40.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $957,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,825 shares in the company, valued at $31,522,425.75. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,472,691 shares of company stock valued at $139,178,726 in the last ninety days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $83.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $85.55.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.