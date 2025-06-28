St. Clair Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

St. Clair Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.1% of St. Clair Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,717 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.66. The stock has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

