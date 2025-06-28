SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 103.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 80,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $42.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $47.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.