SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 41,207 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 18,585 shares.The stock last traded at $233.93 and had previously closed at $233.54.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.22.

Institutional Trading of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,620 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,538,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Stories

