Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $33,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,586,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,957,000 after purchasing an additional 118,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 590,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 89,376.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,867,000 after purchasing an additional 477,268 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $490.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.83.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $435.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.70. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.31 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

