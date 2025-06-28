Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 2,900 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:DELL opened at $124.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

