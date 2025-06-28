Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Prologis worth $464,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

