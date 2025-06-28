Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Lessened by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

PSX opened at $119.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

