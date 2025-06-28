Perpetual Ltd Buys 26,909 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 367.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $99.37 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,748.32. This represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

