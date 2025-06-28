Patron Partners LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Patron Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 679,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,166 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 294,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Gold Trust alerts:

GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.86. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.