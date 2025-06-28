Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) is Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 906,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,850 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health comprises approximately 3.1% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $31,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Option Care Health by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,518,000 after purchasing an additional 591,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,626,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278,158 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $32.25 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.