Oakworth Capital Inc. Invests $71,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $128.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.