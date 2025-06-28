Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.05. Nokia shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 2,113,464 shares.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. This is a boost from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia by 7,046.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 58.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

