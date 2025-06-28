Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 794 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Wolfstich Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of DFSI opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.56.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

