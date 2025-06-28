Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.4% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

VGSH opened at $58.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

