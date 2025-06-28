Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $349,284,000 after buying an additional 144,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennington Partners & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.71 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.02.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

