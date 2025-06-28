Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 68,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 356.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 47,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.9% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $552.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $563.13 and a 200-day moving average of $545.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $503.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total value of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,203. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,383 shares of company stock worth $19,035,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

