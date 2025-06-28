Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 16,187 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Synopsys worth $76,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $502.63 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.58.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $540.00 price target on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.14.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

