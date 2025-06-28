Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Critical Contrast

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 43.8% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medalist Diversified REIT -24.64% -11.62% -3.08% Rexford Industrial Realty 28.96% 3.31% 2.23%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medalist Diversified REIT $9.73 million 1.45 $30,000.00 ($0.22) -47.16 Rexford Industrial Realty $936.41 million 9.16 $273.80 million $1.24 29.21

This table compares Medalist Diversified REIT and Rexford Industrial Realty”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 138.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medalist Diversified REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medalist Diversified REIT and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rexford Industrial Realty 1 6 3 0 2.20

Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Medalist Diversified REIT.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

